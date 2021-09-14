At least 51 people recently tested positive for Covid-19 at the Monterey County Jail, including inmates, staff members and contract workers, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office announced Monday, Sept. 13. Of those, 30 are inmates 16 are Sheriff's Deputies, and five are Sheriff's Office contractors, according to information provided by a county spokesperson.
Of the 16 deputies who tested positive, only one was vaccinated against Covid. Vaccination data for inmates was not immediately available.
In a press release issued Monday, the Sheriff's Office stated it is following all Covid protocols and "is in full compliance" with a State Health Officer order that requires all unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly testing.
Vaccinations of sheriff's deputies has been an issue since July 30, when Sheriff Steve Bernal announced he would not comply with a mandate imposed by the Monterey County Board of Supervisors requiring all county employees be vaccinated by Aug. 30.
On Aug. 5, the state mandated that all health care workers and those working in congregant living settings, including jails, be vaccinated by Sept. 30 or comply with weekly testing.
The board voted on Aug. 24 to align with the Sept. 30 deadline, although it did not leave room for testing for those that refuse to be vaccinated. Instead, employees who do not get vaccinated may face disciplinary actions up to and including termination.
The board also mandated all employees wear masks while on the job. According to the sheriff's press release, jail staff and inmates have been under a mask mandate since February 2020. Masks are provided to inmates when they are booked into the jail.
"We will continue to work with our local community health partners to ensure we have the support and resources needed to mitigate the spread," the announcement states.
The Covid-positive inmates are spread out over six units of the jail and represent less than 4 percent of the current jail population of 880.
