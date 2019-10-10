CSU Monterey Bay is facing a federal lawsuit from an employee who says she was sexually assaulted by her boss and then further mistreated when she reported the incident.
The employee, Siphannay Burnes, alleges that in 2017 Christopher Forest hugged her against her will and physically blocked her from leaving her office. Burnes was working as a research analyst for Forest, who is the head of the brand new physician assistant program at CSUMB.
Last year, Burnes sought a restraining order against Forest at the Monterey County Superior Court. A judge denied her request because the physical contact was not repeated but said, “the university needs to examine a few things and perhaps remind their staff about sexual harassment training.”
Forest declined to comment for this story. But in a filing with the superior court he wrote that he had “greeted Siphannay Burnes with a quick, friendly hug.”
“I didn’t think that much of the hug because she hugged me back,” Forest wrote. “The culture at CSU-Monterey Bay is very friendly and congenial… hugs are common among colleagues at the university and in the community.”
Burnes, who is represented by the Law Offices of Seth L. Goldstein, filed a lawsuit against Forest and various university officials at U.S. District Court in San Jose in June. There have been several procedural developments in the case but no major new filings beyond the initial allegations.
After she complained about the unwanted hug, various university officials dismissed and belittled her, the suit alleges and their treatment of her amounts to labor retaliation, gender discrimination and sexual harassment.
The actions of some defendants allegedly caused Burnes to “become so anxious and stressed that she suffered a miscarriage as a result and was rushed to the emergency room for severe acute abdominal pains.”
The defendants named are Forest; the Board of Trustees of the California State University; CSUMB President Eduardo Ochoa; Wendy Smith, the university’s Title IX coordinator and discrimination, harassment and retaliation prevention administrator; Melanie Chavez, associate director of employee and labor relations; Britt Rios-Ellis, dean of the College of Health Sciences and Human Services; Daramola Cabral, chair of the Department of Health, Human Services and Public Policy; and Karen Rotabi, chair of the Department of Social Work.
Burnes, who has been on medical leave since 2018, was not available for an interview, according to her lawyer, Seth Goldstein.
Goldstein says he believes there could be other cases in which university employees were mistreated after reporting sexual misconduct.
“If this is a pattern of behavior, we’d like to know about anyone else who has suffered,” he says.
The Weekly reached out to CSUMB for comment. Spokesperson Noah Rappahahn replied saying “we are not able to comment on confidential personnel matters or pending litigation.”
