CSU Monterey Bay President Eduardo Ochoa is stepping down on June 30, 2022, exactly 10 years after he took over as leader of the university, he announced today on the CSUMB website.
Ochoa cited "tremendous progress" made over the 10 years in service to students and the Central Coast region with annual enrollment growing by over 1,000 students and a doubling of the graduation rate of first-year students, up from 30 percent to 60 percent.
Other accomplishments he listed include: The addition of new academic buildings for Business and information and Technology and for Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; new colleges of business, education, and health sciences; a bachelors of science in sustainable hospitality management; a master of science physician assistant program; an upcoming launch of the university's first engineering program.
Ochoa's work has helped grow CSUMB's role as an economic driver and provider of a skilled workforce for the Monterey Bay Area economy. He himself has been very involved in initiatives through the Monterey Bay Economic Partnership and others in expanding the university's contributions and influence.
Ochoa also noted that he and his team have raised more than $119 million in private support, including a $100 million comprehensive fundraising campaign.
"President Eduardo Ochoa has been a transformational leader for CSUMB and the entire Monterey Bay region," Larry Samuels, vice president of strategic initiatives and executive director of the University Corporation, says via email. "Those of us fortunate enough to work with him understand how much of this change reflects the investment of energy and time that Eduardo has brought to his role as President of CSUMB and we are deeply appreciative for his service."
In Ochoa's message he commended the dedication and commitment of faculty, staff and administrators in making the achievements of the last decade possible.
CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro announced that the CSU will launch a national search for Ochoa's successor. Details will be released at a later date. Ochoa said he and his wife Holly plan on making the Monterey County area their continued home.
