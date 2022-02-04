The search is on for the new leader of CSU Monterey Bay after current President Eduardo Ochoa announced his upcoming retirement. This Tuesday members of the public will be able to share their ideas about what attributes they want to see in a new president.
The California State University Board of Trustees' Committee for the Selection of the President is holding a virtual open forum from noon to 2pm, on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Anyone wishing to address the committee must pre-register by noon, Monday, Feb. 7.
To register, go to the CSUMB Presidential Search Committee webpage, csumb.edu/president/presidential-search. Those who register will be given a link to use the day of the forum.
The forum is also open to the public to watch. It will livestream on the same webpage at noon, Tuesday.
Search committee members include CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro, as well as CSU trustees and other representatives from the system. It's chaired by CSU Trustee Julia I. Lopez. They are joined by an advisory committee made up of representatives from CSUMB, which includes faculty, administrators, students, alumni and community members.
Ochoa's last day at CSUMB is June 30.
