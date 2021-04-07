JP Dundore-Arias, a professor of plant pathology at CSU Monterey Bay, won a 2020 New Innovator in Food & Agriculture Research Award. This recognition comes with a $450,000, awarded to early career scientists to continue with their research.
Dundore-Arias is investigating native soils and their microbial communities, and designed a process to develop soils with the ability to discard pathogens and replenish nutrients. “It’s like when the doctor tells you to eat yogurt containing healthy probiotic bacteria,” Dundore-Arias said in a press release announcing the award.
“By knowing the microbial makeup in healthy versus degraded soils we can better understand what are the good microbes in the soil, and what they are doing to promote plant growth and reduce dependency on synthetic inputs. We’re trying to learn more about the incredible roles that microbes play in nature.”
Part of his research is on how plants and soil communicate with each other. “We can amplify the message coming from the plants that are saying to microbes ‘Hey, I’m here, come and hang out, colonize around me, protect me.’ At the same time, we can also try to find ways to disrupt the recognition of plants by pathogens,” Dundore-Arias said.
The goal is to increase agricultural productivity, helping keep up with global produce demands while reducing the use of synthetic pesticides and help depleted soils and keeping them fertile and healthy.
“By investing in their research today, we are ensuring a future sustainable food and agriculture industry,” Sally Rockey, exeuctive director of the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research, said in the announcement.
Dundore-Arias will study cropping systems and their effects on plant growth at the laboratory, through greenhouse experiments and in field trials in the Salinas Valley.
“This award is also providing early support to our new Agricultural Plant and Soil Science degree program, helping to ensure that it will provide research and learning opportunities for our region’s students for generations to come,” Andrew Lawson, Dean of the College of Science at CSUMB said. Dundore-Arias is on faculty for the new Agricultural Plant and Soil Sciences major at CSUMB.
