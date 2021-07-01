Monterey County officials are now confirming that the Delta variant of Covid-19 is now here. Three residents have been confirmed to have contracted Covid caused by the Delta variant, the Monterey County Health Department announced today.
The variant now accounts for 20 percent of specimens tested with genome sequencing in the U.S. It is considered more transmissible than the original virus, prompting the World Health Organization and Los Angeles County officials to recommend that even fully vaccinated people continue to wear masks indoors.
Covid vaccines appear to be holding up as a protection against becoming seriously ill with the variant but WHO and other health officials are concerned that vaccinated people who do become infected could pass on the virus to the unvaccinated or with those with compromised health conditions.
"Vaccinating as many people as soon as possible is the best way to slow the spread of Covid-19 and limit the impact of variants like the Delta variant in our communities," Monterey County Health Officer and Director of Public Health Edward Moreno said in a press release. Currently 66 percent of residents age 12 and older have had at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.
The department is urging people to get vaccinated and encourage others to do so. It's also recommending that people take activities outside.
Unvaccinated people, including children ages 2-11, should wear face coverings in public settings and businesses, according to the release. Vaccinated people should wear them on public transit, in schools and daycare centers, inside health care facilities and congregate living settings like jails, centers and cooling centers.
It's also recommending people continue to practice social distancing by standing six feet back from others and avoiding crowds.
Free vaccination sites are available throughout Monterey County. See the Weekly's vaccination guide for more information.
It's important that anyone displaying Covid symptoms, even fully vaccinated people, be tested. For information on where to get a free test see the county's testing information webpage here.
Recently the state began requiring all positive Covid tests to be sent for genome sequencing so officials could track the Delta variant's spread.
