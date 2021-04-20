George Floyd was not the first Black man to die at the hands of law enforcement. But his story stands out among the rest because the officer who killed him, former Minnesota cop Derek Chauvin, was found guilty of Floyd's killing.
After only about 10 hours of deliberations, a jury convicted Chauvin of all three charges he faced: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, today on March 20.
Statements from local advocacy groups took note, lauding the trial as a step in the right direction for police accountability. Some statements were to the point, with NAACP Monterey County simply posting a black square with the word "GUILTY" on their Instagram.
Meanwhile, organizations such as the the Salinas-based chapter of League of United Latin American Citizens, tweeted: "LULAC Council #2055 is glad to see justice done in the Chauvin trial. However, we must continue to work to ensure that such heinous criminal police misconduct is prevented in the future. In the meantime, may this bring some comfort to the family of George Floyd."
Other organizations weren't quite so quick to call the verdict "justice." Building Healthy Communities East Salinas released a statement marking the ground-breaking verdict, but noted that Chauvin's trial stands out in a pattern of systemic racism.
"Key to our fight and the fight of our community partners is ensuring accountability of law enforcement and the policy makers that do not center resident voices." BHC's statement continues: "It must be acknowledged that even while this trial was taking place the murder of Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo makes us question how much of an impact this trial will have in ensuring the safety of communities of color."
Meanwhile other organizations, including MILPA Collective, Monterey County Protest and Community Before Cops feel more strongly. In a statement, MILPA Collective writes "Real justice would have meant Mr. Floyd would be alive and thriving, home with his family this afternoon."
Monterey County Protest released a statement on their Instagram restating their position on policing and the justice system as a whole: "However, THIS moment does not mean that ALL is fixed. We still have an INCREDIBLY BROKEN system that preys on the lives of Black and Brown bodies. Justice isn’t served until the system is gone."
Community Before Cops writes which advocates for diverting funds from local police budgets toward other programs writes: "Real justice will necessitate ensuring that our communities’ limited funds are not spent on the same unreformable systems which murdered George Floyd in Minneapolis, Brenda Mendoza in Salinas, and 15 year-old Makiyah Bryant in Columbus, Ohio as the verdict was being read."
Chauvin, 45, could face decades for each charge. In Minnesota, second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, third-degree murder, up to 25 years in prison, second-degree manslaughter is punishable by up to ten years in prison.
Chauvin however, does not have a pervious criminal record, which could lessen his time spent in jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.