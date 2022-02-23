Over 2,700 people and counting have signed a petition on change.org requesting the California Interscholastic Federation Central Coast Section to reinstate the results of the women’s soccer match thought to have been won by Soledad 1-0 over Monte Vista Christian on Feb.19.
“If either team had an issue with the CCS appointed officiators, those issues should've been handled during the game, not after. Final games should be FINAL.” the petition reads. The document was introduced by Maria Corralejo on Feb. 21 after both teams faced each other again to complete the game which had been whistled over two days earlier.
This time MVC won a penalty kick shootout 3-1 to defeat Soledad.
Corralejo adds in all the time she has watched games she has never seen a referee’s decision be overturned. “The kids are the ones that are hurting, not the adults,” Corralejo says. She started the petition with hopes the match would be replayed.
Here's how the mess happened. On Feb. 19, Soledad hosted MVC during the CCS Division IV quarterfinals. The match ended with a 0-0 draw after regular time. An overtime round of two 10 minute periods also wound up goalless.
At this point the contest should have moved to penalty kicks to sort out a winner. Instead, the referees called for double overtime, this time with two five minute periods. During the first of these, Soledad scored and the game ended 1-0.
Following the game, MVC filed an appeal alleging an invalid overtime and the league agreed. Two days later Soledad met with a different fate and MVC advanced to the next round.
MVC is a private school in Watsonville while Soledad is a public school with mainly Latino students and Corralejo says Soledad students feel discriminated against by this decision.
“It wasn't an easy decision to make,” David Grissom, commissioner of the Central Coast Sections says. He sympathizes with Soledad and its fans, “but it was a decision that was made based on the roles and responsibilities of CCS and the bylaws.”
Grissom says different organizations have different rules, adding CCS bylaws clearly state that if a game remains tied after an overtime of two periods, the next step is penalty kicks.
“I had to go back to where the error occurred, which is that the second overtime ended and they needed to go to PK’s,” Grissom says. He agrees it was a mistake by the referees, but adds all schools receive a hosting package which includes CCS bylaws.
Grissom says if coaches come across a similar situation or are unsure about the rules they should look at the bylaws or call a CCS commissioner.
MVC plays tonight at Salinas High School at 5pm.
