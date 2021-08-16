Forty years is longer than the time Sonia Carmel Herok-Stone lived. That is how long it took from the time the 30-year-old was murdered, in 1981, to an arrest in the case.
While reviewing cold cases in 2020, detectives at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy District Attorney Matt L’Heureux determined that DNA testing of old evidence might help solve the case.
Herok-Stone was found on Oct. 15, 1981 at her home in Carmel; she was murdered while her 4-year-old daughter was at school.
Back then, her neighbor Michael Scott Glazebrook, then 25, was the main suspect. He was charged with murder but the case was dismissed in 1983 because the jury didn’t reach a unanimous verdict.
With a warrant in hand, detectives got a new DNA sample from Glazebrook, now 65, who was still living and working in Monterey County. The results were a match. Glazebrook was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 14 and District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni filed first-degree murder charges on Monday, Aug. 16.
Speaking about the arrest at a press conference on Aug. 16, Sheriff Steve Bernal didn’t give any more details about the samples from 1981 that were sent for DNA testing, since it remains an open case.
Glazebrook was arrested during a traffic stop near his home in Seaside around 8pm on Saturday. Bernal said Glazebrook did not act surprised. “He was cooperative,” Bernal added.
Glazebrook was arraigned today, Aug. 14. He entered a plea of not guilty, and a preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled for Sept. 1. He is in custody at Monterey County Jail in Salinas; his bail is set at $1 million.
Herok-Stone’s daughter, now 44, was notified of the arrest. "She was overcome with happiness,” Bernal said.
