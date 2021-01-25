More than five months after the blaze started, consuming about 125,000 acres in Big Sur, the Dolan Fire is now considered 100-percent contained, according to a Jan. 25 announcement from the U.S. Forest Service.
The end of the fire comes as the most significant rain storm of the season arrives this week with up to 10 inches of rain expected in the highest reaches of the Santa Lucia Mountains in Big Sur. The rain threatens to cause debris to flow down from the mountains and damage homes and roads.
The Forest Service, meanwhile, has issue an order reopening parts of the Monterey District of Los Padres National Forest, an area that roughly corresponds with the Big Sur backcountry.
The map above shows what areas remain closed due to the danger of rockslides, landslides and falling trees within the former burn zone. These closures will be in place until May 21 unless a new order is issued.
Here’s what’s open: Highway 1, Pfeiffer Beach, Sand Dollar Beach, Arroyo Seco Day Use Area, Willow Creek Day Use Area, Mill Creek Day Use Area, the Salmon Creek, Buckeye and Cruickshank trails in the Silver Peak Wilderness, Tassajara Road, and the part of the Ventana Wilderness that’s north of Marble Peak Trail.
Here’s what’s still closed: all Forest Service campgrounds, the Pine Ridge Trail from Big Sur Station to Redwood Camp, backcountry roads including Nacimiento-Fergusson, Del Venturi/Milpitas, Plaskett Ridge, Willow Creek/Los Burros, and South Coast Ridge.
Separate from the jurisdiction of the Forest Service, the California State Parks properties along Highway 1 are partially open as are the privately-owned campgrounds in Big Sur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.