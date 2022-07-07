Pacific Grove knows how to throw a party. Really. And the community loves fast motorcycles. No, it’s true.
This evening, July 7, marks the second time downtown P.G. hosts the kickoff to the Geico MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest. Racing takes place over the weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. But the party gets started on Lighthouse Avenue.
Superbikes will be on display and some of the riders are expected to be on hand for autographs—or to calmly describe what it’s like to saddle a beast capable of 190 miles an hour and tear around the track. There will be live music from Phill Benson and the Stu Heydon Blues Band, as well as a raffle.
Last year the array of street bikes parked along Lighthouse also drew sightseers. All types of motorcycles, including some vintage rides, were on display.
Barry Toepke, director of public relations at Laguna Seca, praises the city and the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce. He says the businesses on Lighthouse supported the 2021 event.
“It’s a fun kickoff to our weekend of motorcycle madness,” Toepke adds.
Lighthouse Avenue between Forest Avenue and 18th Street will be closed to traffic beginning at 4pm today. Moto Bike Night runs from 5:30-7:30pm. The party is free.
The race weekend at WeatherTech Raceway begins Friday, July 8 with practice sessions and qualifying in the seven different classes that make up the MotoAmerica series, starting at 8:30am and running all day.
More qualifying rounds take place Saturday morning, followed by racing at 1:10pm. The Medallia Superbike Race 1 is scheduled for 3:10pm.
The weekend wraps up Sunday with morning warmup laps. Races start at noon, with Superbikes again set for a 3:10pm green flag.
MotoAmerica’s Superbike series represents the top level of motorcycle road racing in the U.S.
