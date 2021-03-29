After six years as CEO, another five serving in administration, and a decade or so in various clinical roles, physician Gary Gray is stepping away from the position of CEO of Natividad and retiring. News of his retirement was announced in a March 25 all-staff virtual meeting.
During his time at Natividad, Gray played a pivotal role in meeting the medical needs of Monterey County. In 2015, he helped receive the hospital’s designation as a Level II Trauma Center. He was also the chief medical officer and director of the Family Medicine Residency Program.
And beginning last year, he helped the hospital navigate the global Covid-19 pandemic, which not only included giving critical care to Covid patients, but also instituting policies within Natividad to keep unafflicted and staff patients safe.
"The Covid-19 pandemic will lead to sweeping changes in health care delivery. The post-pandemic period will present many opportunities to shape a new future for health care,” Gray said in a statement. “Natividad has a historic opportunity to ensure health for all, promote integrated care, and leverage technology to improve health care portability and quality. It was a difficult and personal decision to step aside, though now is an ideal time for new leadership and new ideas.”
He still has a few months to finish out his role as CEO, with his final day scheduled for June 5. During this time he plans on finishing up projects and working closely with Natividad's board of trustees as well as the Monterey County Board of Supervisors to form and implement a transition plan.
