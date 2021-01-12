Construction of the massive new Tesla energy storage system at the PG&E substation in Moss Landing is almost complete, and a new flyover video shows the rows of gleaming white battery units.
At 182.5 megawatts, the battery system would be one of the largest in the world when it comes online and adds capacity to the power grid, enough to power more than 130,000 homes. The project was approved by the Monterey County Planning Commission in February last year.
Meanwhile, another, even bigger battery project locating on an adjacent lot has come online. On Jan. 6, Vistra Energy announced that its 300-megawatt system has connected to the power grid, calling it the largest battery in the world. The company is already building the second phase of the project to expand it to 400 megawatts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.