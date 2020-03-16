This year was already a busy one for the Food Bank for Monterey County—distribution was up by 25 percent in February, Executive Director Melissa Kendrick reports—and the nonprofit is expecting a spike during the coronavirus pandemic.
"My biggest concern is that they announced they are closing all public schools in Monterey County, Kendrick says. "Many of the kids we serve are getting breakfast, lunch, snack and, in some cases, dinner, at school." (Today, March 16, is the first day of school closures and many districts have already announced how students can still pick up meals during this time.)
"It's a double whammy," Kendrick says. "We should just be at a point when those who have been laid off from hospitality and agriculture [seasonally] are going to be going back to work."
The Food Bank is bracing for a spike in demand. How they'll meet need—and how they'll do distribution, given that some food delivery sites regularly draw 500 people, going against health guidance to limit gatherings to no more than 50—is still in the works.
But Kendrick's message is that anyone who needs food should call. The Food Bank's phone number is 831-758-1523.
"We have an important task and we'll do it," Kendrick sys. "Fear gets you nowhere. We've got to be optimistic.
"We will absolutely make every effort to rise to the occasion, because we have no choice."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.