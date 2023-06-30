Early Fourth of July fireworks have already sent pets fleeing in fright which is driving up occupancy at Hitchcock Road Animal Services for the County of Monterey and city of Salinas, according to Cynthia Burnham, animal services administrator for the County of Monterey Health Department.
"Our pets don't know what fireworks are. They're big, they're loud, they're scary and they can literally scare some animals so bad they stop thinking about where they are and they just take off and run," she said during a County of Monterey media briefing on Wednesday, June 28.
Burnham said the shelter took in in 106 animals in the week leading up to June 28. "It's been a while since we've hit over 100 animals in a week," she said, adding that this is always the busiest time of year for any shelter due to fireworks.
As of Wednesday, the shelter was at 97-percent capacity for dogs and 68-percent capacity for cats. Burnham added that it's "kitten season," when more litters are being born, which already drives up the intake of cats.
To counter balance the influx, Hitchcock Road Animal Services is holding a "Clear the Shelter" adoption special. Through July 8, they are offering cat and kitten adoptions for $20 and dog and puppy adoptions for $50.
The main thing is keeping pets inside their own homes so they don't bolt and wind up in the shelter in the first place. "Pet owners, it's your responsibility to keep your pets safe," Burnham said.
Tips for keeping pets secure during fireworks season include:
- keeping pets at home instead of taking them with you to events;
- creating a safe place for pets to hide so they don't hurt themselves trying to create their own hiding place;
- turning on a TV or radio, or other ambient noise;
- tiring pets out by taking for walks ahead of time or playing with them so they'll rest later;
- providing toys that keep them busy or comforted;
- talking to a vet about other measures to keep them calm;
- contacting microchip companies to make sure your contact information is updated.
Burnham urged pet owners who are going out of town to discuss a plan with pet sitters should the pet become lost.
If you've lost a pet, Burnham said it's important to begin a search immediately—don't wait thinking they'll come home.
She recommended posting to social media sites, posting flyers around the neighborhood and asking neighbors if they've seen your pet. "The more people that know your pet is missing are more people and eyes looking for your pet," she said.
It is also important to contact microchip companies to let them know your pet is missing, report the missing pet to local shelters and check the shelters' websites for update intakes. Hitchcock Road's website can be found at bit.ly@montereycountyshelter.
SPCA for Monterey County also has a shelter. More info is located on its website here. The website also has numerous links to local social media sites where you can post your lost or found pet.
Resources for both lost and found pets can be found by texting 831LOST or 831FOUND to 1-833-664-0513.
If you find a lost pet, Burnham said to ask around first before calling the shelter, or bringing the pet in. If you can keep the pet for one or two days, try calling the phone number on the pet's tag (if they have one) or posting to social media before having them picked up by animal control officials. You can report to the shelter that you have them temporarily—Hitchcock Road's number is 831-769-8856.
You can reach the SPCA by calling 831-373-2631.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.