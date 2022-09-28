It all started with a letter, sent in June of 2021, to Salinas Union High School District. It was a request to rename the El Sausal Middle School’s athletic field after a former student who became a famous Chicano quarterback and college football coach: Joe Kapp.
On Thursday Sept 29, as part of its Latino Heritage Month celebrations, SUHSD will hold a ceremony to officially name the field the Joe Kapp Field.
“The Salinas Union High School District is proud to honor the legacy of one of its most celebrated alumni,” the district said in a press release.
Joe Kapp was professional quarterback who played professional football from 1959 to 1970. He played in the NFC (Canadian league) and the NFL. He brought the Minnesota Vikings to their first Super Bowl in 1970. He is also one of eight quarterbacks in NFL history to throw the most touchdown passes (seven) in a game.
In the 1980s Kapp returned to his alma mater Berkeley as the Golden Bears’ head coach and led the team for five years. During his first year, his team pulled off one of the most dramatic finishes in college football history, simply called “The Play”: five lateral passes on a kickoff return to score the winning touchdown against the Stanford Cardinals as time expired.
Kapp grew up in Salinas and walked the same hallways El Sausal students walk every day. Ignacio Ornelas, a historian and Salinas native who also attended El Sausal Middle School, said he wished he had known about Kapp when he was a student. “I would have been a much different student,” he says. “I would have been inspired by his story.”
Kapp, who now lives in Los Gatos, will attend the ceremony with his family. “Throughout his life, Joe has always been devoted to community service and has never stopped giving and raising money for Latino causes,” J.J. Kapp, Joe Kapp's son, said in a press release. “Most importantly, he is a lifelong family man and raised his kids with the core values he learned from his mother and unprivileged upbringing.” His family will also start an annual scholarship under Kapp’s name for a SUHSD student.
The school board approved the naming unanimously in November of 2021. Board president Phillip Tabera said, during an emotional speech, that kids needed role models—something he said he didn’t have growing up. “There were no schools, no city or county buildings, named after Mexican Americans.”
The naming ceremony starts at 11am at El Sausal Middle School, 1155 East Alisal St., Salinas.
