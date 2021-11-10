The El Sausal Middle School athletic field will be renamed after Joe Kapp, a former NFL quarterback and college football coach, who grew up in Salinas and attended that middle school.
The Salinas Union High School District board voted unanimously on Tuesday, Nov. 9 to rename the field as the Joe Garcia Kapp Athletic Field.
For years, Ignacio Ornelas Rodriguez, a historian and Salinas native who also attended El Sausal, has been pushing to rename the field after Kapp ever since he found out they both walked the same hallways. In a previous interview with the Weekly, Ornelas said he would have loved to know about Kapp's Salinas connection as a student: “I would have been a much different student,” Ornelas said. “I would have been inspired by his story.”
Kapp grew up in East Salinas and was the first in his family to go to college. He went to UC Berkeley and played football for the Golden Bears in 1956. He also played professionally in Canada and in the NFL, bringing the Minnesota Vikings to their first Super Bowl in 1970.
Kapp was also a pioneer in free agency. Kapp sued the NFL, claiming violations of federal antitrust law which led to the league’s practice of allowing players to solicit or negotiate contracts with any team.
Dozens of people backed the renaming of El Sausal’s field, including Jose Gil, athletic director at Alisal High School; Simon Salinas, former Monterey County Supervisor and California State Assembly member; current Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Hollister; and Kapp’s childhood friend, Everrett Alvarez, for whom another school is named.
During an emotional speech, SUHSD board President Phillip Tabera said kids and teenagers need role models. He said of his time growing up in Salinas, “There were no schools, no city or county buildings, named after Mexican Americans.”
Board member Sandra Ocampo said students at El Sausal should also learn about who Kapp is and what he accomplished.
After the motion passed, Ornelas felt excited. “People have great ideas, but you have to follow through,” he says.
He hopes that in the future Kapp’s family and the district can work on upgrading the facilities beyond the renaming: “It is one of the largest spaces out there on the east side for recreation space."
The next steps include discussions with the district about the size and design of a new sign for the athletic field. Kapp’s family will fund most of the sign and installation costs.
