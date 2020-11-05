At Salinas Union High School District, incumbents had a great night on Election Day.
In Area 1, Patty Padilla-Salsberg, who has been on the board for the last 13 years, is leading with 55 percent of the votes while small business owner Jose Barajas is behind with 45 percent.
Area 6 Trustee Sandra Ocampo leads with 54 percent. Her opponent, Monica Trejo, who works in destristy and founded “Soup for Socks” to help low-income families, has 46 percent.
SUHSD voters are also on track to approve Measure W, a $140 million bond for infrastructure. The measure requires 55 percent of the vote to pass, and Tuesday night election results showed it has 60.7 percent.
At Alisal Union School District, an elementary district, long-time Area 4 Trustee Guadalupe Ruiz-Gilpas swept the election getting more than double the votes of her opponent, Juan Jose Mancera, who comes from a farmworker migrant family and is a member of Salinas United Business association. Ruiz-Gilpas leads with 67 percent of votes over Mancera’s 31 percent.
In North Monterey County Unified School District, current trustee and teacher Liz Gamez Samuel held on strong over challenger Lyle Byron Skeen, with 68 percent of the vote as of Tuesday night.
