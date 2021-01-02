If you’re selected for this role, your vote could swing a transaction that’s worth upward of $500 million. There are no set requirements to qualify except that you live in a certain geographic area that encompasses most of the city of Monterey.
No, this is not a scam—it’s a chance vacancy on the board of the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District.
The vacancy, due to the resignation of a board member who’s moving to the East Coast, comes as the district prepares to buy the water system of the Monterey Peninsula from its private owner, California American Water. Cal Am is the local subsidiary of New Jersey-based American Water, which is worth about $27 billion.
The public buyout of the Cal Am system was directed by voters in 2018, through a ballot initiative known as Measure J. Advocates for public ownership had tried for decades to pass such an initiative. In their ultimately successful campaign, they promised water rates would drop under district control, while pointing out that the current rates were perhaps the highest of any municipal water system in the United States.
Per the ballot initiative, the district must pursue a public buyout if feasible. Following economic and environmental analysis—Cal Am is challenging the validity of analysis in court—the district has concluded that the buyout is feasible.
Within a few months, district officials are expected to make an offer to Cal Am to buy its water system, which has 40,000 service connections providing water to about 100,000 people on the Monterey Peninsula.
The sale would include 33 water wells, six water treatment facilities, 614 miles of water pipeline, 74 pump stations, 108 water storage facilities, 4,753 acres of property, and associated fire hydrants and distribution valves, vehicles and equipment, water supply contracts, easements, and records, books, and accounts, according to a breakdown that Cal Am provided in court.
Last year, an analysis by the district concluded that the system is worth $513 million. Cal Am appraised it earlier at about $1 billion. Whatever the valuation, the company is likely to reject the offer to sell its system. Once that happens, the board of the district, including whoever fills the vacancy, will vote on whether to force a deal in court through eminent domain.
If successful, the takeover could rank as one of the largest cases of eminent domain in U.S. history.
“I am told it would be the biggest ever west of the Mississippi, but I really don’t know,” says Dave Stoldt, the general manager of the district. “And I do not know if there was something bigger east of the Ol’ Man River…There is no complete data source out there. Dollar value escalates with inflation and these do not happen frequently, so it is difficult to compare.”
Usually, vacancies on the seven-member board are filled through elections by the voters who live in the district. In November, two candidates, Karen Paull and Amy Anderson, won seats with the backing of Public Water Now, the advocacy group that sponsored Measure J. A third seat opened up after the election, on Dec. 15, when Molly Evans, the board member representing Division 3 resigned. She got a job on the East Coast and is moving there.
To fill Evans’ seat, the board is calling on members of the public who live within the boundaries of Division 3 to apply. Letters of interest and statements of qualifications are being accepted until Jan. 20 at 5pm. The term would run until November 2022.
Division 3 encompasses most of the city of Monterey. A map of the precise boundaries is available here. Applications can be sent to sara@mpwmd.net or via regular mail
to MPWMD, P.O. Box 85, Monterey, CA 93942.
The board will hold a meeting to pick a candidate on Jan. 28. If no agreement is reached, the board will call a special election instead.
