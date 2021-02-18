There are a lot of moving parts and components to keep in check to remain in compliance with the Clean Air Act. On July 23, 2019, an inspection performed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found GreenGate Fresh, a Salinas-based facility that chills and stores produce for restaurants, found three violations of the Act.
According to a statement released by the EPA on Feb. 17, 2021, EPA inspectors found that "evaporators and piping in some parts of the facility lacked adequate protection from forklift strikes"; "inadequate and inconsistent labeling and signage for process piping, equipment and fencing throughout the facility"; and "safety information inaccurately reflected the technology of the process at the facility, which is used to identify hazards and to make necessary repairs."
Of the biggest concern during the inspection was the facility's use of anhydrous ammonia for refrigeration, like many similar food storage facilities nationwide. However, if precautions are not taken, the accidental release of the chemical compound could harm the community surrounding GreenGate.
A settlement was reached yesterday, Feb. 17, a year-and-a-half after the inspection, between the EPA and GreenGate. The company will pay a penalty of $80,000 and has agreed to restore the Salinas facility to compliance with the federal Clean Air Act.
“It is paramount that facilities properly manage the handling of hazardous substances to prevent accidental releases to the environment and to the surrounding community," EPA Pacific Southwest Acting Regional Manager Deborah Jordan said in a statement. “The food production industry needs to properly manage chemicals like anhydrous ammonia or face significant Clean Air Act penalties.”
Accidents at cooling facilities—historically about 150 accidents each year, according to the EPA—can result not only in harm to the environment but fatalities and serious injuries.
GreenGate declined to comment.
