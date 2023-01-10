Evacuation orders remained in effect overnight for communities along the Carmel River, Pajaro River, Big Sur River and Arroyo Seco River, with a warning in place for the length of the Salinas River.
At about 7am Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, the warning on the Salinas River for locations at San Lorenzo County Park in King City and south was upgraded to an evacuation order. That includes the town of San Ardo.
Officials note that the potential for the flood stage of the river to move downriver throughout the day as the river flows north through communities in the Salinas Valley, Spreckels and to the river mouth in Castroville; county Public Works breached the river mouth last week.
More than 6,000 Monterey County residents are currently under evacuation orders and about 1,000 are under evacuation warnings.
Scattered rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast Tuesday, Jan. 10, including intermittent hail. And the precipitation is expected to continue tomorrow. According to a report from the National Weather Service: "Wednesday had previously looked more like a 'break in the weather' day, but latest model guidance says otherwise…Simply put, the storm door remains propped open."
With waves of higher than 20 feet predicted, there is also a new high surf warning in effect for locations along the coast until 2am tonight.
"Dangerous, large breaking waves at all area beaches expected," the Weather Service states. "Please stay well back from the water's edge."
For information about Monterey County evacuation points—which can provide information about resources and shelter options and hotel discounts for evacuees—as well as to view detailed maps of areas under evacuation, click here.
