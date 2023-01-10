Dozens of Monterey County residents took to evacuation shelters Monday night, Jan. 9, following several warnings of flooding in the area. About 18,346 people are impacted by the evacuation warnings and orders, according to county officials.
Overnight in Monterey at the Monterey County Fairgrounds, 23 people took shelter last night; 21 at Sherwood Hall in Salinas; 23 in King City; and 19 at the Prunedale Grange.
Several libraries and community centers will continue to serve as temporary shelters until the end of the day. Larger shelters will be open for 24 hours as the storm proceeds.
Shelters are located at:
Sherwood Hall (940 N Main St, Salinas); 758-7351
Monterey County Fairgrounds (2004 Fairground Rd, Monterey); 372-5863
King City Rec Center (401 Division Street, King City); 385-6748
Prunedale Grange Hall (17890 Moro Rd, Salinas, CA 93907); 663-2176
Salinas Valley Fairgrounds (625 Division Street, King City); 385-3243
