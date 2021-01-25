An evacuation warning went into effect at 4pm on Jan. 25 for areas inside and near the burn scars of the 2020 fires. The warning encompasses the areas within—and two miles downslope of—the Carmel Fire, River Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars. Those areas are at risk due to a predicted "atmospheric river" weather system that will bring high rainfall leading to flooding and debris flow. The warning also advises that high winds could make evacuation more difficult.
“An Evacuation Warning means individuals need to be prepared to leave immediately with a ‘go bag’ and planned evacuation route,” a press release from the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department reads.
The office says it plans to update the evacuation warning to an order if and when the current Flash Flood Watch gets upgraded to a Flash Flood Warning. Much of California's Central Coast is also under a High Wind Watch from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service is predicting significant rainfall Tuesday night through Thursday this week—while the storm may bring as little as two and a half inches of rain to lower elevation urban areas, 6 to 8 inches are expected in the hills and up to 13 inches forecast in the Santa Lucia Mountains.
To see if you are within an evacuation warning zone, visit the Office of Emergency Service's website here.
