As the rain continues to fall steadily in Monterey County, evacuation warnings and orders have been issued for locations along the county’s main river arteries.
The County Office of Emergency Services issued evacuation warnings for the Big Sur River, Arroyo Seco River, Bolsa Knolls community in North Salinas, and Pajaro River on Thursday afternoon. By 9:30am on Friday morning, March 10, an evacuation warning along the Carmel River was upgraded to an order for certain areas near Paso Hondo and West Garzas Road. At 10:30am the evacuation warning for Arroyo Seco was upgraded to an order also.
An interactive map of evacuation warnings and orders can be found here. To sign up for county emergency alerts, go here.
While the high winds that led to widespread power outages on the Monterey Peninsula appear to be behind us, heavy rain is expected to continue into Friday afternoon.
