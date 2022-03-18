On Friday morning 40 cars, many of them Ferraris in polished red or yellow, rolled out of a Pebble Beach parking lot and traced a twisting route through the woods following the old road race course.
They gathered for the inaugural Coast to Copper Blossom Trail Run, organized by The Concours at Pasadera. Their destination is Copper Valley in Calaveras County, but Rick Barnett, chairman of the concours, pegs the event as the start of an extended classic car season.
“Many of the cars for Car Week start to arrive in April,” he explains. The showcase vehicles are handed off to project managers who store and prepare them for display in August.
The Trail Run, which kicked off on Thursday, March 17 with a gathering at The Club at Pasadera, includes racers, exotics and classics like a Ford Cortina and a Shelby Mustang. But they are distinct from many of the pampered vehicles judged at the Concours de Elegance or other events.
“These are driver cars,” Barnett says.
In other words, despite gleaming outward appearances, they are taken out on the road regularly—a practice that has its downside.
Kevin Enderby owns three Ferraris, including a yellow 1997 F355 GTS that he brought to Pasadera for the drive. One of his collection is currently in the body shop for repairs after it was hit in a most unlikely incident
“Who backs up in a drive thru?” he says waving his arms in exasperation. “I was honking, but there was nothing I could do.”
Although his F355 looks brand new, it was crumpled front and rear about a decade ago when he crested a hill and saw a line of cars stopped on the road. He slammed the brakes, but was hit from behind, causing a chain reaction collision.
It took two years to restore the car, a process that was turned into a film—"109333 The Yellow Car"—by Christopher Dyer.
Barnett says the idea for the casual drive, with tourist stops along the way, came from participants in The Concours at Pasadera. He eventually begin planning it into fruition. There were 57 entries, pared down to a more manageable 40 cars.
“This will be an annual event,” he promises.
