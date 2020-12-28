All Jeffrey LeTowt, owner of Carmel's Tuck Box restaurant, had to do was obey a June 12 court order for earlier violations of the shelter-in-place and mask orders and he wouldn't have to pay a $20,000 fine. On Dec. 15, LeTowt allegedly flouted the court order, as well as the most recent regional stay-at-home order, and not only continued to serve customers outside, he served inside the tiny restaurant as well.
On Monday, Dec. 28, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced she filed evidence of him defying the orders with Monterey County Superior Court, which triggers the fine stayed in June by Monterey County Superior Court Judge Lydia Villarreal. Under the terms set by Villarreal, if LeTowt committed any more violations, the $20,000 would become due and payable.
After LeTowt began serving customers again on Dec. 15, the DA's office notified him, reminding him of the court order. He continued to serve customers anyway, which prompted Pacioni to file the evidence on Dec. 23. The DA could seek additional civil penalties for continued violations.
In addition, the Monterey County Environmental Health Bureau issued a notice of violation on Dec. 22 for violations of the stay-at-home order currently in effect that is meant to curb the spread of Covid-19. If LeTowt continues to defy the orders he could face a suspension of his health permit and even revocation of the permit.
Last week, Aloha Coffee and Cafe in Monterey had its health permit revoked for continued defiance of health orders.
Prosecutors also forwarded information about the Tuck Box violations to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control in case that agency decides to take action against the restaurant's liquor license.
"We sincerely hope individuals and businesses will heed the urgent calls from our local hospital leaders and voluntarily comply with the new regional stay-at-home order," Pacioni said in a written statement. With a vaccine months away, "it is critical we all continue to follow public health orders."
LeTowt first defied shelter-in-place back in May. After people complained to city and county officials, he was warned by Carmel Police, the DA's Office and ABC he could face criminal and civil penalties. Pacioni filed criminal charges on May 14, which could come with a $1,000 fine and/or six months imprisonment. LeTowt and employees were also not wearing face coverings at the time they were observed.
At the time, LeTowt dared officials to arrest him in media interviews.
"I'm still going to stay open. If you want to send the SWAT Team and cuff me, come do it," he said in a TV interview. (He repeatedly declined to be interviewed by the Weekly.)
Pacioni then filed a restraining order against LeTowt, which Villarreal granted on May 21. The restaurant remained open. In June, he was ordered to pay $15,000 in civil penalties, with an additional $20,000 that was stayed as long as he didn't violate any orders again. That's the $20,000 at issue in today's court filing.
