The California heat is predicted to make its way to Monterey County with the first real taste of summer weather this weekend, with the entire county expected to feel the heat on some level. Friday, July 14 will kick off the hot weather with forecasts in the 90s an up to 110 degrees for inland parts of Monterey County. Temperatures are predicted for the low 70s to low 80s for the coastal region.
The temperature will start rising on Friday, and peak on Saturday into Sunday afternoon. Overnight it will cool down a little, particularly on the coast into the 60s, but remain in the 70s and low 80s in the hills.
Excessive heat may be a concern, and the National Weather Service is warning about risks in areas where there isn’t adequate cooling or A/C.
Monterey County will have several cooling centers open from Friday through Sunday during the day in highly impacted areas. (See details below.)
County officials are also reminding residents to be prepared and take precautions for people, plants, pets and livestock. Stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during the hottest times of day, and check unattended vehicles for children or pets.
SPCA Monterey County reiterates warnings for pets, especially since they are not acclimated to sudden changes in weather.
“Pets should be kept indoors or be provided with ample shaded areas. Fresh water must be available at all times. Children and pets should not be left unattended in enclosed vehicles. On a warm day, a parked car’s interior can reach over 120 degrees in less than five minutes, even with the windows partially open, causing brain damage or death,” according to the SPCA.
If you see a pet in distress, you can call the SPCA or 911.
Planned Cooling Center Hours:
County of Monterey: 11am-6pm Friday-Sunday, July 14-16
San Ardo Library, 62350 College St., San Ardo. 386-6858
San Lucas Library, 54692 Teresa St., San Lucas. 386-6833
King City Library, 402 Broadway St., King City. 386-6885
City of Soledad: 9am-9pm Saturday, July 15; 10am-6pm Sunday, July 16
Soledad Community Center, 560 Walker Drive, Soledad. 223-5250
