Just a week after winning reelection to the Board of Trustees of the Salinas Union High School District, a shadow from the past looms over incumbent Patty Padilla-Salsberg. She is facing a $6,500 fine from the California Fair Political Practices Commission, for failures to file on-time campaign finance reports from 2016-2018.
According to a proposed order the FPPC will consider her case when commissioners meet on Nov. 19, Padilla and her campaign treasurer, Guadalupe Osornio, did not submit mid-year campaign statements to the Monterey County Elections Department on five occasions they were due, in the most egregious case filing 806 days late. The late reports mostly reported no money raised in between campaign years.
Besides the late reports, the proposed order from the FPPC penalized Padilla-Salsberg for failing to pay $4,082 in campaign expenses from the designated campaign account, instead using a personal account.
During the school special district 2015 election, Padilla-Salsburg won the election with over 70 percent of the vote against challenger Raymond Scott Beasley. During that election, she raised $12,016 and spent $12,005. According to FPPC, Padilla-Salsberg used personal funds to make payments, including phone banking and office supplies. (Her campaign committee later reimbursed her for those expenses.)
The state has a one bank account rule to ensure full disclosure and proper use of campaign funds. All money raised and personal funds have to be in the account before any expenses are paid and all payments have to come from it.
The two counts of late filing violations and one count of violating the one bank account rule each carry a maximum penalty of $5,000, for a total maximum potential penalty of $15,000. The FPPC recommends a smaller total penalty of $6,500.
Padilla-Salsberg states that she filled the forms out wrong. Instead of writing her campaign spent $100 on food, for example, she wrote she reimbursed a volunteer the same amount amount.
“I had to change all my forms and with the receipts I redid everything,” she says. For the reports she missed, she says she thought her campaign account was closed after the election. Padilla-Salsberg says she learned from her mistake and will be more careful in the future.
Padilla-Salsberg has been a trustee of SUHSD since 2007, and she is leading the race with over 52 percent of the vote against challenger Jose Barajas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.