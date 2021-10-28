The family of Sergio Gonzalez, a Monterey County Jail inmate who died on Sept. 24 of yet-to-be-determined causes, filed a legal claim against the county today, according to the the civil rights attorney they hired, Christian Contreras. It's the first step toward filing a wrongful death lawsuit should the county deny the claim.
The announcement was made in front of the Monterey County Jail in Salinas, with Gonzalez's mother, Isabel, of Greenfield, standing by holding a photo of her son. Other family and supporters stood with her. The announcement was read on behalf of Contreras, based in Los Angeles County, by Chris Barrera, president of the League of United Latin American Citizens.
The claim contends that jail officials were negligent in caring for Gonzalez and that the jail is a "hot bed" for Covid-19. The family believes based on symptoms he was suffering from he had Covid and that the lack of prompt medical attention led to his death. Autopsy results are still pending.
Gonzalez died just a couple of weeks after a Covid-19 outbreak at the jail reached 130 inmates. Other inmates inside the jail said he was not well for several days and on the day he died he was having trouble breathing. They claim medical staff didn't arrive for at least 10 minutes after being called to his aid.
Last week, from Oct. 19-Oct. 22, 225 inmates in cell blocks C and D staged a hunger strike protesting the conditions inside the jail, particularly when it comes to what they claim is a lack of Covid-19 protocols to keep prisoners safe.
"One of the main responsibilities of the Sheriff is to provide a safe and clean location to house our inmates," Contreras' statement reads. "People who are serving their time here in the Monterey County Jail want to serve their time without the worry of contracting this horrible disease called Covid and dying, as what happened to Sergio Gonzalez. They are still human beings and must be treated as such."
The family called for more personal protective equipment, better sanitizing procedures and social distancing.
Isabel Gonzalez described her son as a happy and loving person. "Now that he's gone it's so hard to concentrate," she said holding back tears. "What can I say I love him and I miss him because I'm not going to be able to see him anymore."
According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office website, the current number of active Covid cases among inmates is 8, with a population of 900 inmates.
