Isabel Gonzalez lost her son Sergio Gonzalez to complications of Covid-19 on Sept. 24, 2021, while he was an inmate in the Monterey County Jail in Salinas, where he was awaiting trial. A month later, she stood outside of the jail property with her family and friends beside her, choking back tears.
“What can I say, I love him and I miss him because I’m not going to be able to see him anymore,” she said.
Last month, on Aug. 29, the mother, along with Gonzalez’s two adult daughters, filed a civil rights lawsuit against the county and Sheriff Steve Bernal, charging the county with negligence, denial of medical care and seven other causes for action.
In the court documents, the family’s attorney, Christian Contreras, contends that Bernal failed to implement Covid-19 precautions during an outbreak and ignored Gonzalez when he reported on Sept. 10, 2021, that he was suffering from cold sweats, body aches and headaches.
Gonzalez tested positive for Covid on Sept. 19—five days after jail officials publicly acknowledged an outbreak and two days after cases jumped from 30 to 130—the lawsuit states. On Sept. 24 he had shortness of breath, chest pain and weakness, followed by unconsciousness. He was rushed to Natividad where he died in the emergency room. An autopsy ruled his death was due to complications of Covid.
On Oct. 19, inmates launched a hunger strike to protest how officials were handling the Covid outbreak. Inmates disputed claims by officials that enough was being done to protect them from the virus.
Jail officials “owned a duty of care to Gonzalez by virtue of his confinement in jail,” the lawsuit states. They also should have been following a court order in a 2016 lawsuit against the jail that required improving the care and safety of inmates, and should have summoned appropriate medical care for him, the lawsuit contends.
The lawsuit also accuses Bernal of negligent hiring, supervision, training and retention of jail employees who were charged with caring for Sergio Gonzalez. Another charge accuses Sheriff’s deputies of allegedly threatening, intimidating or coercing inmates, including Gonzalez, to discourage them from seeking medical care.
In addition, the lawsuit charges that Bernal should be held personally responsible for Gonzalez’s death because he allegedly failed to “investigate, terrain, reprimand or request disciplinary action of the involved deputies,” it states.
The lawsuit asks for compensatory damages for, among other things: wrongful death; Gonzalez’s mental, physical and emotional pain he suffered; loss of financial support. It also asks for punitive damages against Bernal and possibly other defendants, as well as court costs and attorney fees.
Monterey County Counsel Les Girard says he currently has no comment about the lawsuit.
