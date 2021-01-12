The FBI today served a search warrant on a Seaside home as part of an investigation into whether a resident made threats via social media against a legislator in another state.
Details are scarce, with the FBI saying only their investigation is unrelated to the Jan. 6 events in Washington, D.C.
But Seaside Police Deputy Chief Nick Borges says the search warrant was served at the home on the 1500 block of Luxton Street as investigators looked for evidence and at a resident's social media accounts to determine if he made threats against the unidentified legislator. Borges did not name the person listed on the search warrant.
A neighbor who asked not to be identified says they saw an agent carry a box out of the home.
The property is a rental owned by Ellen Miller, a co-owner of Hellam's Tobacco Shop in Monterey. Wyatt Miller, reached by phone, says they are aware the warrant was served but have no other details and have not spoken to the tenant in the house.
Weekly photographer Joel Angel Juárez contributed to this report.
