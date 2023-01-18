Even before the recent wave of winter storms hit, some local jurisdictions began declaring emergencies.
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, President Joe Biden joined them by expanding an emergency declaration related to California's winter storms.
The federal declaration was first issued on Jan. 14, allowing FEMA to provide direct support to individuals and households impacted by the storms in Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties under its Individual Assistance program. Three days later, Biden added Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties to that list.
Homeowners and renters in the six counties who had damage or losses as a direct result of the storms are encouraged to apply for assistance, according to a statement from the California Office of Emergency Services. Assistance may include grants to help pay for temporary housing and essential home repairs as well as other serious disaster-related needs such as medical and dental expenses, transportation, child care or moving and storage expenses.
FEMA steps in only after the private insurance claim process has been exhausted; if you have insurance, you should first file a claim with your insurance provider. The FEMA help is meant to support uninsured or under-insured residents.
Biden plans to visit California's Central Coast tomorrow, Jan. 19, with stops in Santa Clara and Santa Cruz County to view storm damage. He plans to meet with residents and business owners in Capitola who were impacted.
To apply for FEMA assistance, visit disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362. The deadline to apply for assistance if Thursday, March. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.