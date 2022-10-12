Ferrini Ranch is the project that just won't die.
And that's despite a recent effort by the developers to strike a deal with a conservation group to keep the prime property, 870 acres along Highway 68, out of development.
That leaves the still-unbuilt project, approved by the Monterey County Board of Supervisors in 2014, in limbo. And it will remain there for the foreseeable future. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to approve a six-year extension on the development rights and map for the project.
If, at the end of this six-year extension—to March 17, 2029—the project remains undeveloped, the approvals will expire, and a developer would have to start from scratch with new planning documents (such as an environmental impact report) to apply for county approvals.
The development was first proposed in 2005, and eventually approved by the board on a 3-2 vote in 2014. The project called for 185 residential lots and removal of up to 921 trees from the property along Highway 68 near Toro Park.
Normally, the development rights would have expired two years after approval—if developer Domain Corporation took no action in that time frame, it would have gone back to the drawing board. But a lawsuit was filed almost right away, and that led to a stay on the expiration date—essentially uncounted time.
In 2019, the litigation was resolved, and the clock started ticking again on development rights, this time toward an expiration date of Sept. 17, 2021. New state legislation extending the life of project entitlements then applied, pushing the date further out, to March 17, 2023.
Amid all of this litigation and a slow-moving target on the development deadline, Domain Corporation entered into an agreement with Ag Land Trust, with plans to sell the development rights to the property to the nonprofit.
But that deal fell through, and in 2021, the project—and development entitlements—went on the market for $34.5 million.
In July 2021, Domain Corp. realized there might be no sale nor development by the March 2023 deadline, so filed a request for an extension. The Monterey County Planning Commission granted a three-year extension; Domain appealed, seeking a six-year extension, and that's what the Board of Supervisors considered on Oct. 11.
They voted 4-1 to approve that extension (Mary Adams dissenting) despite some questions from Wendy Root Askew about "land banking" by the developer.
"We have, since [approval in 2014], been engaged in a number of discussions with individuals interested in developing the property. And there has been serious interest by conservation organizations interested in acquiring the property," attorney Tony Lombardo told the board on the developer's behalf. Organizations he named include the Big Sur Land Trust and Trust for Public Land.
"Thus far, those organizations have been unable to acquire the necessary funding. But, as I understand it, are still interested in trying to acquire [Ferrini Ranch]," Lombardo said.
His pitch to the supervisors was to grant the six-year extension to enable those talks to proceed. With a three-year deadline, he said, costly work would have to begin—basically immediately—on 138 conditions of approval imposed by the Board of Supervisors with their 2014 approval. Those conditions include major infrastructure work like widening Highway 68 to four lanes.
"That effort would have to begin immediately," Lombardo said. "That means there's going to be a lot of money spent."
As of today, Associate Planner Kenny Taylor told the board, "Very little progress has been made to comply with those conditions at this time."
According to documents county planners prepared for the board, "Other factors that have delayed progress on compliance with conditions include the Covid-19 pandemic and failed negotiations to sell the property to the Agricultural Land Trust of Monterey County."
