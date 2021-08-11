The restaurant attached to the historic Lucia Lodge along Highway 1 has been destroyed by a fire, according to representatives of Big Sur Fire.
Crews responded to the restaurant fire at 11:30pm on Tuesday, Aug. 10. The flames required help from a handful of other crews, including CalFire, Monterey Fire and Monterey County Regional Fire. According to Big Sur Fire, the lead agency, the lodging area is still in tact and the property's general store is partially burned.
An investigation into the cause is underway. The Lucia Lodge was built by the Harlan family in the 1930s and has since stayed in the family. Representatives from the Lucia Lodge were unavailable for comment.
This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.