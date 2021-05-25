Concerns over increased wildfire risk prompted Los Padres National Forest officials on May 25 to increase the fire restrictions throughout the federally-protected forestland.
The restrictions prohibit all open fires, campfires and charcoal fires unless they are in developed recreation or campfire use sites. Gas-fired stoves and lanterns will be allowed but only with a state-issued campfire permit. The increased restrictions also prohibit fireworks and smoking outdoors in areas near flammable material.
The new restrictions went into effect immediately on May 25. These restrictions are put in place annually ahead of wildfire season. Andrew Madsen, spokesperson for the Los Padres National Forest service says the timing of this year's restrictions is typical and that he expects the restrictions to lift by November, as usual.
For more information on how these restrictions impact camping, visit the Los Padres National Forest website.
