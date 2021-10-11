A large portion of Monterey County, including the Santa Lucia Mountains and the Gabilan Mountains, has been placed under a red flag warning through the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 12, indicating increased risk of fires as strong winds move through the region.
The National Weather Service issued the red flag warning for Monterey County on 2am Monday morning and said it will remain in place through Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 5pm. Winds are expected to reach up to 30 mph with wind gusts as strong as 60 mph. The strong winds, combined with little to no rain and the record level of dry fuel throughout the Central Coast, make for a greater fire risk, the National Weather Service said.
The areas under a fire advisory include the Los Padres National Forest along the Big Sur coast and stretching east toward King City, and the Gabilan Mountain range to the east of the Salinas Valley, including Pinnacles National Park.
The coastal Monterey Bay area is not under a fire warning but has been placed under a wind advisory from 9am to 8pm Monday, Oct. 11, according to the National Weather Service. North winds of up to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected, making for difficult driving conditions. However, the strongest winds are predicted to only last until Monday afternoon. With a swell of more than 10 feet and high winds in the forecast, a small craft advisory is in effect through Monday evening.
