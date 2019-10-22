A dark gray plume of smoke could be seen across the Salinas Valley on the afternoon of Oct. 22 as firefighters rushed to control a blaze that raced uphill northeast of Salinas. Temperatures reached almost 90 degrees.
According to Cal Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Smith, the blaze started around 3pm on Crazy Horse Canyon Road near Old Stage Road.
Crews from Cal Fire, North County Fire Protection District and Monterey County Regional Fire District responded with hand crews and bulldozers, as well as planes and helicopters dropping water and fire retardant over large flames.
By 5pm, the Stage Fire was 15-percent contained and had burned 10 acres.
“We are expecting crews to be working through the night,” Smith says.
Warm weather is expected through California this week. Combined with dry conditions before the winter rainy season comes, it is treated as a particularly high fire danger season.
“We are currently preparing for wind events and moving resources around accordingly to be prepared,” Smith adds.
