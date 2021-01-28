In the early morning of Thursday, Jan. 28, the water reached waist height at the southern end of Monte Verde Street, where the houses overlook the Carmel River Lagoon.
The evacuation warning was upgraded to an order at 9am, but by then the firefighters had been working for hours to guide people out of their imperiled neighborhood.
These were firefighters wearing wetsuits and life preservers and now, with the water partially subsided, they are still in these emergency outfits. Standing in a puddle as a light rain comes down, they huddle around their battalion chief, Josh Silveira. He’s the only one authorized to speak to the press. The rest can chime to share their experiences but can’t be named in the paper.
One member of the crew describes what it was like before the sun came out when people were evacuating. “There wasn't too much panic,” he says. “Most people have been here for a long while. So isn't the first time they've experienced it.”
He is referring to 1995 and 1998, when historic flooding caused far worse damage, destroying much of the Mission Fields neighborhood, and taking out the highway bridge that crosses the Carmel River.
Silveira explains why there’s a lull in activity, why he even has a moment to talk: “The lagoon was breached a little earlier,” he says.
Most of the time, the Carmel River terminates just shy of the Pacific at a lagoon that is separated from the ocean by a mound of sand. After the intense rain that started the day before, the river was strong and fortified by debris.
The river burst through the sandbar soon after high tide, allowing water to drain out of the lagoon into the receding ocean.
At the mouth of the river, on the crumbling sand bar, stands a lifeguard from California State Parks. There are a pair of flippers and a red floaty at his feet. He warns people who are approaching to keep away because the river will only keep swallowing sand and widening the breach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.