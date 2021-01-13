It may be mid-January, but it seems there is no break for fire season in the West anymore. Firefighters from Monterey County Regional Fire District and Cal Fire are at the scene of a vegetation fire burning about two acres off Highway 68 at Mesa del Sol and Corral de la Tierra, near the Corral de Tierra Country Club.
The Mesa Fire started before 2pm on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Cal Fire spokesperson Jonathan Pangburn reports "good progress by fire personnel," though he was unable to provide immediate details on equipment and personnel assigned to the fire.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
