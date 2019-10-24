Pebble Beach fire

Smoke is illuminated by the afternoon sun on Ronda Road in Pebble Beach where a tree fell across the road.

 Nic Coury

About two dozen firefighters quickly tamped down a forest fire in Pebble Beach on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 24.

A downed pine tree on Ronda Road near the intersection of Sun Ridge is blocking the road, and is lying on top of a downed power line. It's not confirmed whether that was the cause of the fire, but Pacific Gas & Electric has cut power to the area, and reports that 82 customers have been without power since the fire began at about 3:50pm. PG&E is estimating power will be restored at 6:45pm.

The fire is fully under control as Cal Fire crews—including one inmate crew—are watering a backyard as well as downed power lines, and cutting back surrounding brush in the Del Monte Forest. 

"It's ironic, because they shut off power in other parts of California," says Tom Paolucci, a Pebble Beach resident who lives on Ronda Road and saw flames just before firefighters arrived around 4pm.

