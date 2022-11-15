A child under the age of 5 has died in California due to a combination of the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, referred to as RSV, the California Department of Public Health reported on Monday, Nov. 14.
The death has public officials urging parents to vaccinate their children against flu and Covid this season, which is also on the rise. There is currently no vaccine for RSV.
No additional information about the child was released, including where the death occurred, to protect patient confidentiality.
"Young children are most vulnerable to severe complications from RSV and the flu, especially if they have underlying medical conditions or were born premature," the CDPH said in a press release. (RSV is also dangerous in elderly patients.)
“Our hearts go out to the family of this young child,” said State Public Health Officer and CDPH Director Tomás Aragón. “This tragic event serves as a stark reminder that respiratory viruses can be deadly, especially in very young children and infants. We are entering a busy winter virus season—with RSV, flu and Covid-19 spreading—and urge parents and guardians to vaccinate their children as soon as possible against flu and Covid-19.
"It’s also important to follow basic prevention tips like frequent hand washing, wearing a mask, and staying home when sick to slow the spread of germs," he said.
To help address the current and anticipated further surge in hospitalizations from an early winter virus season, CDPH issued new guidance that, in part, allows health facilities to reconfigure space as needed to accommodate potential patient surges.
In addition, the department is recommending that all health care facilities— including inpatient and outpatient facilities without existing pediatric services— explore short-term measures to expand capacity for evaluation and treatment of pediatric patients.
Vaccines continue to be the most effective tool to limit the risk of severe illness and death from circulating winter viruses and vaccinating an entire household against flu and Covid helps boost immunity and lowers the risk of severe outcomes from these viruses, according to CDPH.
Keeping people healthy will reduce the need for bed space in local hospitals, officials said.
According to the CDPH, the 2022–2023 RSV season began earlier than usual, with activity rapidly increasing throughout October. Usually, activity rises in December and peaks in February.
Overall influenza and Covid activity is also increasing in California. On Nov. 14 the Monterey County Health Department reported 85 new Covid-19 cases since Nov. 10, with the seven-day test positivity rate increasing from 4.7 percent to 5.5 percent. The seven-day average case rate per 100,000 residents also increased from 4.9 to 5.9.
The numbers are likely higher because of the number of infections that go unreported due to home testing or no testing at all.
There is no current flu data available for Monterey County, which is not required to report cases immediately to the state. The CDPH is reporting that the activity level of the flu in the region is low.
Statewide test positivity for flu was up 14 percent for the week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5. Since Oct. 2, 13 people have died in the state due to complications from the flu.
There are two free flu and Covid vaccine clinics this week:
- 4pm-7pm, Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Chualar Fire Station, 24281 Washington St., Chualar
- 4pm-7pm Thursday, Nov. 17, at Bay View School, Lower Campus, 222 Casa Verde Way, Monterey
Another clinic is taking place from 11am-2pm, Saturday, Dec. 3, at McDonald's in Soledad, 1215 S. Front St. The clinic is for ages 2 and older.
Vaccination locations can also be found by going to vaccines.gov.
The MCHD reports that 72.6 percent of the county's population is considered fully vaccinated, meaning having received the first two Covid shots. Only 2.9 percent of children age 4 and under are fully vaccinated. Only 54.8 percent of the county's population has received a third booster shot.
Medical experts are encouraging people who were vaccinated with the original Covid vaccine to get the updated bivalent vaccine, that protects against both the original strain as well as more recent variants that have been circulating.
