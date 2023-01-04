The National Weather Service issued two flash flood warnings for Monterey County just after 6:15pm. The first one was for the Big Sur Coast, especially along the Dolan Fire and Colorado Fire burn scars. The second warning came for all of Monterey County especially around streams and rivers. The warning said the flooding of rivers, creeks and other low-lying areas is "imminent or occurring."
The NWS warned people to be especially cautious at night since it is difficult to see low water crossings that could prove dangerous.
Just after the flash flood warnings were issued, Monterey County released a statement that Monterey Salinas Transit is providing free transportation to evacuation points and centers during the storm during specific hours. To receive a ride, call the point or center you need a ride for.
Temporary evacuation points:
- Carmel Valley Library, 65 W. Carmel Valley Road. Open 8am-5pm. For transport call 831-647-7760.
- Prunedale Library, 17822 Moro Road. Open 8am-5pm. For transport call 831-796-3080.
- King City Library, 402 Broadway St. Open 8am-5pm. For transport call 831-386-6885.
Shelters:
- Cesar Chavez Middle School, 440 Arthur Rd., Watsonville. Transportation hours are 6am-10pm. For transport call 831-796-1955.
- Sherwood Hall, 940 N. Main St., Salinas. On standby if needed. Call 211 if you need shelter. For transport call 831-796-1955.
For additional information about shelter from the storm call 211.
