Holiday Cheer…Squid has a few holiday traditions that date back to when Squid was a Squidlet. They include one of Squid's rare endeavors in the kitchen, when Squid bakes shrimp-flavored Christmas cookies once a year; decorating the lair with strings of kelp and shells; taking Squid's beloved English bulldog, Rosco P. Coltrane, on a long, leisurely walk on Christmas morning; and going back through the year that was.
For 2019, Squid decided to revisit the year in columns (lots of ink was expended—lucky for Squid it's a self-renewing resource). Here are some of Squid's faves, with the second half set to come next week.
Back in January, County Supervisor/Fort Ord Reuse Authority board member John Phillips reckoned with the Brown Act—err, publicly aired his grievances about the fact that the law exists and that he has to follow it. (Sorry, John!)
There were Squid's dreams (still unrealized, but hope springs eternal) that disgraced former Carmel mayor Steve Dallas would resurface, this time as a hot dog vendor behind a food cart in Carmel. Squid even offered a free idea for a business name: "You're the Wurst."
(Squid also checked in on the bizarrely fierce opposition by Carmelites—including racist language in a Carmel Residents Association newsletter—to what Squid thought was a pretty innocuous law. Looking back hindsight, Squid can't help but observe, Carmel has not been overrun by food carts as some feared.)
There was a name change over at Dali 17, which mysteriously became the Dali Expo in the face of a copyright lawsuit—and which has since changed names again (see, aren't look-backs fun?), this time to MHAA: Salvador Dali.
Squid will never forget the saga of Carmel Public Works Director Bob Harary, who dared to take on an anonymous (and highly critical) member of the public, with this email: “We suggest that you go to a proctologist who may have a chance of extracting your entire head out of your anus. As politically correct as we can muster, Carmel Public Works.”
Squid wishes Squid could forget a gross school cafeteria story, in which rodent poop was involved.
Squid freaked out a lot of readers on April Fool's Day—but in reflecting, doesn't think Squid's idea for a toll on Highway 1 is a terrible proposal.
There is the (still-ongoing) tale of financial woe of Coastal Luxury Management, the company behind Restaurant 1833 (still for sale last Squid checked!) and now-shuttered Cannery Row Brewing Company. Speaking of stories about corporate demise, there was the sad end to Robert Talbott Inc. manufacturing high-end men's clothing in Monterey.
Squid got a $1 bill to do a survey about Squid's inattentiveness to Squid's health, all in the name of the Blue Zones Project (which Squid admits Squid still doesn't totally get), and Squid's proposition to El Sur Ranch owner James Hill III to sell some local beef—though Squid's not sure that would be Blue Zones-approved as part of Squid's diet.
Also part of Squid's intended diet for 2020—lots and lots of shrimp-flavored popcorn. It's what keeps Squid fueled and happy.
