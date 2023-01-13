The Los Padres National Forest issued a special public health and safety closure today, Jan. 13, for the forest's Monterey Ranger District, Santa Lucia Ranger District, Santa Barbara Ranger District and Ojai Ranger District in order to assess damage incurred during the ongoing winter storms.
The closure is currently set to remain in place for 60 days, until March 14. That said, Public Affairs Officer Andrew Madsen tells the Weekly via email that "it will likely be superseded by another order that lifts the closure in areas as clean-up and repairs make it safe for the public to return."
"Our focus right now is on getting a clear assessment of all the damage," Madsen writes. "In some cases, entire campgrounds have been washed away."
The Monterey Ranger District in particular, which includes a lot of land in Big Sur, presents a challenge to damage assessment and repairs as so much of it is located in designated wilderness. Any necessary repairs in the wilderness area must be done using non-mechanized tools.
Other areas will likely be quicker to repair—"The rec sites managed by Parks Management Company will likely re-open more quickly due to their workforce on site being able to immediately get to work," Madsen writes.
