Controversial former Carmel mayor Steve Dallas was known to enjoy attending high-priced ticket events like Car Week auctions and wine tastings while he served in office from 2016-2018. That fondness for such tony events now has him in hot water with the California Fair Political Practices Commission.
Dallas is facing a proposed total of $9,500 in fines representing three counts: failure to report a gift; accepting gifts over the monetary limit allowed by law; and making a governmental decision in which he had financial interest.
In the stipulation, decision and order the FPPC is scheduled to consider on July 21, it states that Dallas failed to report two free tickets to The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering worth a total of $1,300 that took place in August 2017.
Dallas did report gifts that, like the Quail tickets, exceeded the gift limit of $470 for the year 2017. He reported one gift valued at $1,000 from the Monterey County Vintners & Growers Association, for eight people to attend a wine tasting in May 2017. He also reported gifts of tickets for a Car Week auction that were $320 over the limit and a ticket to the Carmel International Film Festival that was $25 over the limit.
The FPPC Enforcement Division also determined he had a conflict of interest when he voted in favor of closing city streets for a Monterey Winemakers' Celebration Event in 2018. The event was organized by the Vintners & Growers, the same organization that had given him the gift the previous year.
The maximum fine could be as high as $15,000, but according to the FPPC document there were mitigating factors. For example, there was no evidence found during an investigation to either establish or disprove that Dallas acted with an intention to conceal or deceive the public, or that the actions were deliberate. He filed amendments to his initial report to correct the record before he was contacted by the FPPC Enforcement Division.
As a result, the recommended fines (totaling $9,500) are $2,000 for failing to disclose a gift; $3,500 for accepting gifts over the legal limit' and $4,000 for conflict of interest.
The proposed order reports that Dallas waived all procedural rights, including an administrative hearing. He agreed to the decision and the order. He also agreed to pay the $9,500 fine.
Dallas did not respond to the Weekly's request for comment.
The matter is now in the hands of the FPPC commissioners, who could approve or not approve the order. The commission meets 10am on Thursday, July 21 in Sacramento and online, mediasite.fppc.ca.gov.
