Lou Calcagno was first and foremost a dairyman, raising cows in Moss Landing. He was born on the family dairy along Elkhorn Slough, and he died there on Thursday, Aug. 31, at age 87. He married his high school sweetheart, Carol Calcagno, and together they took over the dairy on May 1, 1960 and named it Moon Glow Dairy, for the moonrise views visible from the family's living room.
But despite his persona as a simple man of agriculture, Calcagno was an influential force for decades in Monterey County politics. He served for 18 years as a county planning commissioner, then 16 years (four terms) as a county supervisor before retiring at 78 in 2015.
Calcagno liked to tell it like he saw it—he wasn't afraid to admit if he'd made a mistake, and he loved advocating from the perspective of a businessman in local government. He spoke with delight about his work, even when it got complicated.
He loved North County, and viewed it as a uniquely challenging area to govern, partly due to the lack of incorporated cities and the rural nature of the district. (About one-third of District 2 comprises part of incorporated North Salinas, but the remaining communities—including Prunedale, Castroville, Moss Landing, Pajaro and more—are unincorporated. When Calcagno was first elected, his sprawling district wrapped around Salinas and also included South Monterey County.)
"It’s a very complicated district to be a supervisor of," Calcagno said in 2013. "It’s far more than just getting up in front of the board and bitching about every issue."
Among his proudest accomplishments, Calcagno listed the expansion of Monterey-Salinas Transit to South County; the Prunedale Improvement Project and other updates on Highway 101, transitioning stop signs to entrance/exit ramps; and getting a community park built in Pajaro, which opened in 2013.
"Highway 101 made a big difference in people’s lives," says Henry Gowin, Calcagno's long-time aide. "That’s also the biggest dollar item—it was probably close to a billion dollars in improvements."
Calcagno claimed not to care about politics and angering any particular constituency. Mostly, he was interested in getting results. "I worked my ass off and got a lot of things done," he said. "I can say I left the community better shape than before I was here."
He said he hoped that more businesspeople would run for local government, as he believed that experience formed the basis of good governance.
He advocated for the County's acquisition of the old Capital One building in Salinas that became a government campus, and presided over the development of Castro Plaza and the library branch in Castroville.
"He had very strong convictions," Gowin says. "His convictions were based on fundamental business principles: What would a business person do in that situation? That’s the direction that he went."
Calcagno was an independent and at times controversial figure on the board. He was often motivated to find the compromise position in politics, something that often cast him as an enemy of environmental interests, and sometimes as an enemy of development interests—or at least a tempering interest, advocating for a smaller development footprint. While he was viewed as a friend of agricultural interests, growers at one point even considered mounting a recall campaign against him.
"He really cared—he never did this for money. He wanted to preserve the land and the farmland," says his daughter, Debbie Soares.
Calcagno was also involved in founding two nonprofit land trusts, the Elkhorn Slough Foundation and the Ag Land Trust.
In 2014, he told the Weekly he believed agricultural land should stay that way. "I hope the city of Salinas never expands itself to the south or west into ag land," he said. "There's not that kind of land left in California, with the coastal climatic conditions that we have. The Pajaro and Salinas valleys offer the only climatic conditions of any magnitude favorable to those crops."
He was in the middle of multiple complicated water issues. Gowin highlights Calcagno's work in Oak Ridge/Villa del Sol, where a lack of water had led to a moratorium on new housing and made it near impossible for property owners to sell. Eventually ratepayers approved a plan to tie into the Aromas Water District.
"Some property owners had to truck in water. Their properties all list for over a million dollars today," Gowin says. "He solved a big problem for them and their families will reap the benefits."
Calcagno was also an advocate for the Castroville Seawater Intrusion Project, a recycled water project that provided irrigation water to farms at the northern end of the Salinas Valley—and a staunch defender of keeping Salinas Valley water in Salinas, something that became controversial toward the end of his career as growers and Monterey Peninsula interests negotiated the piping of recycled water.
Calcagno was interested in a regional water project and supported a joint project between California American Water, Marina Coast Water District and the County of Monterey, which eventually fell apart.
"The pressure was on to find a solution," Gowin says. "You can’t just be a naysayer, you have to have answers. For that, the proposed desal project was the answer."
Before getting into public service, Calcagno represented the dairy industry and lobbied in Sacramento and Washington—experience he said shaped his fiscally conservative sensibilities. (As chair of the California Cooperative Creamery, he oversaw a budget larger than Monterey County’s.)
As a student, he attended Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo and majored in dairy manufacturing.
When Calcagno retired in 2015, he told the Weekly he still had his hands full. "That’s not where I want to spend the last years of my life, sitting up there at the podium,” he said. “No doubt I’ll have a vacuum in my life, but I’ve still got plenty to do: a wife to take care of, a ranch to take care of, commercial property to take care of. I’m not going to be bored.”
Soares confirms he was not bored and continued rising early every morning to feed the cows. But she says regulators clamped down on manure storage on the dairy, ultimately forcing Calcagno to sell his cows in recent months. (In 2019, he agreed to pay $33,479 in civil penalties related to water quality violations.)
"When those cows went down the road in those trucks, it just broke his heart," she says. "He just gave up. My mother believes he died of a broken heart."
Calcagno died in the same Moss Landing home in which he was born on June 30, 1936.
It seems little changed in his affection for his animals. He told the Weekly that early on in the dairy business, he and Carol would grow attached to the cows, and then they had to change their approach in order to get the business of dairying done. "Every time one would die or we'd have to sell one, it would be like going to a funeral for a week. It would be like you losing a pet dog or cat. "We had to break the tie and make it strictly commercial."
Calcagno is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carol; his son Louie and wife Carolynn; his daughter Debbie; three grandchildren (Adam Soares and Colleen, Lauren Singh and Raj, and Jennifer Calcagno); and three great-grandchildren (Bradley, Audra and Sienna Soares) and step-grandchildren (Tony Dahl and Tammy Dahl Mayes), as well as longtime herdsman Manuel Zavala, who worked at Moon Glow Dairy for 29 years.
Visitation will be held from 3-5pm on Sunday, Sept. 10 at Struve and Laporte Chapel (41 W. San Luis St., Salinas) and funeral mass takes place at 9:30am on Monday, Sept. 11 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (22 Stone St., Salinas.) A private family burial at the Castroville Cemetery follows.
All friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of Calcagno's life from 11am-4pm on Monday, Sept. 11 at the Salinas Elks Lodge (614 Airport Blvd.).
