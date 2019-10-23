The former city manager of Del Rey Oaks was convicted of a violation of California's conflict-of-interest law, a felony, and violation of the Political Reform Act, a misdemeanor, on Wednesday, Oct. 23 in Monterey County Superior Court.
Daniel Dawson was found guilty on both counts in a court trial before Judge Andrew Liu. (He waived his right to a jury trial, with the judge instead issuing a verdict.)
As a result of the verdict, Dawson will never again be able to serve as a public official in California. The conflict-of-interest statute, government code section 1090, states that if convicted, "[An individual] is forever disqualified from holding any office in this state."
The charges stemmed from a scheme to transfer water credits from a city-owned property in Del Rey Oaks to a property that Dawson owned, which would have increased the value of the lot.
Just weeks after Dawson resigned as city manager in January of 2017 during a turbulent time for Del Rey Oaks City Hall, he filed an application with the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District to transfer water credits from city-owned property to his residential lot, and identified himself on that application as city manager.
As the Weekly reported in 2017 when Dawson was charged, when he bought the lot at 815 Portola Road for the low price of $50,000 in 2015, it was the last buildable lot remaining in the city—the only caveat being there were no water credits. (Hence the bargain price.)
The felony case against Dawson centered around his attempt to represent himself as a public official and use that as influence for his own financial benefit. In an email to a water district official, he wrote, "I am City Manager until June 7, 2017 and have been put on ‘Special Assignment’ until then, meaning I have no power or duties of [city manager] until then…Thanks for all of your help and expertise Gabby!”
The misdemeanor charge comes from Dawson's failure to reveal his property ownership on required public disclosure forms filed in 2016.
Dawson's defense attorney, Michael Lawrence of Lawrence & Peck, made the case that Dawson's conduct fell within an exception to government code 1090. Liu determined the exception did not apply.
"The seriousness of what happened here is huge," says Deputy District Attorney Lindsey O'Shea, who prosecuted the case. "He was in a position of trust. He’s supposed to do what’s in the best interest of his community. Instead, what he’s doing here is using his office to funnel water credits to his own personal property. It’s a huge betrayal of trust."
Dawson was released from court, and is not currently in custody.
The maximum sentence for the felony is three years in prison, and for the misdemeanor, six months in county jail. Dawson is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 13.
Dawson's attorneys were not immediately available for comment on Wednesday afternoon.
Log In
