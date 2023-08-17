Former Pacific Grove City Attorney David Laredo and his law firm, De Lay & Laredo, agreed to pay the city a settlement of $989,000 over the firm's mistake in using the wrong tax code in the wording of a sales tax ballot measure passed by voters in 2020, according to a confidential settlement reached between Laredo and the city on May 25.
The city was blocked from implementing the .5 percent sales tax increase on Jan. 1, 2021, after the California Department of Tax & Fee Administration rejected the measure, citing the incorrect code used in the ballot measure. At the time city officials estimated the sales tax increase would bring in approximately $1 million each year.
The city attempted to correct the mistake but was rejected by the department again, leading the city to sue the CDTFA in Sacramento County Superior Court in April 2021, on the advice of Laredo. The city lost after a judge sided with the state.
In the settlement agreement, obtained recently by the Weekly through a California Records Act request, Laredo and the city agreed that neither the payment nor the agreement would be "deemed or construed to be an admission of liability of fault of any kind." They also agreed to not sue each other.
Laredo resigned as P.G. city attorney on July 1, 2022, several months after the P.G. City Council voted 7-0 to post a request for contract proposals from attorneys and law firms interested in taking over the role.
On Feb. 17, about seven and a half months after Laredo resigned, the city sent a letter to De Lay & Laredo alleging legal malpractice, according to the agreement document, but the two sides decided to settle.
Laredo agreed that his firm and the firm's liability insurer would pay the city within 30 days of the agreement, signed on May 25, by Laredo and Mayor Bill Peake.
A repeat of the ballot measure with the correct wording went before voters in April 2022. The .5 percent increase won again with 60 percent of the vote, raising the city's sales tax to 9.25 percent, the same as surrounding cities. It went into effect immediately.
