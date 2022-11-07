A Pacific Grove man who was well-known at the town's middle and high schools as an instructional aide or tutor and as a volunteer at athletic events pleaded no contest on Nov. 4 to a single felony count of oral copulation of a minor, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office announced today.
Andrew Chyo, 26, was arrested on June 14 after an investigation by the P.G. Police Department on nine felony counts of the same charge, stemming from a complaint filed by a former student who told authorities Chyo sexually assaulted the unidentified victim when the victim was 17 and Chyo was 22.
According to a DA press release, Chyo engaged in "an unlawful sexual relationship" with the minor in 2019. "Chyo met and had recurring access to the victim via Chyo’s numerous volunteer positions throughout the Pacific Grove Community," the release states.
Chyo will be sentenced on January 11, 2023. He is expected to be placed on two years of formal probation and will be required to participate in a yearlong sex offender treatment program. He faces up to one year in custody.
In June, Chyo's LinkedIn page listed that he also worked for the Monterey County DA's Office for a year and a half as an investigator.
