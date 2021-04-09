Brother Patrick Dunne, who served the Palma School community for more than three decades, died in his sleep Wednesday morning, April 7, the school announced. He was 75. Dunne served as principal of the all-boys school from 1987 until 2008, when he became the school's first president. He retired last year.
"This is a profound loss to our Palma community, to which he dedicated his life for the last 34 years," a tribute to Dunne on the Palma website states.
A public vigil is taking place from 6-8pm, April 13, at the school. A funeral mass is scheduled for 11am, April 14, on the Palma School Practice Field.
Dunne survived Covid-19 leading up to his retirement, becoming infected early in the pandemic in March. He told the Weekly that he believes he picked up the virus on a trip to an education conference in Chicago. In early April he noticed he couldn't taste the berries in his oatmeal or smell the soap in the shower.
At that point in the pandemic those weren't recognizable symptoms of the virus. It wasn't until weeks later when he could barely breathe did he find out he had Covid at the Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital emergency department.
"I was kind of stunned when I heard that," he said. "It was a life-changing event, almost."
Dunne was hospitalized for five days, giving him time for deeper reflection about his situation.
“It's a real spiritual experience when you realize where you are and which way it could go. It was a challenge but a great thing to go through in one sense,” he said.
Dunne told the Weekly about his strict routine of waking up in the wee hours for devotions and a 10,000-step walk every morning. During his recovery from Covid he used an oxygen tank at home, which he was slowly weaning himself off of. He hoped to one day return to his 10,000-step routine.
Dunne was a Christian Brother, meaning he took vows within the Catholic Church but was not ordained like priests. Like all Christian Brothers, Dunne devoted himself to teaching, beginning in 1967 as a religion teacher and coach at a Catholic high school near Chicago. He also served at a school in Vallejo before returning to the first high school to become its dean of students.
As principal of Palma he was stern "and a level president who enjoyed good humor. He was never without a kind thing to say," the Palma tribute reads.
"Br. Dunne could be found every school morning, rain or shine, shaking hands and greeting students as they arrived on campus. He was a regular fixture at Palma athletic events," the tribute says. "He was especially proud of each graduating class and had a keep interest in following their achievements as they made their way through college and beyond."
A scholarship fund has been created in Dunne's name. The school is asking that in lieu of flowers people send donations to the Br. Dunne Endowed Scholarship Fund, Palma School, 919 Iverson St., Salinas, 93901.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.